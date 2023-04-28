BOSTON (WWLP) – It was a very special day at the State House as the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol made a state visit.

President Yoon ascended the center steps surrounded by the Ancient and Honorable as he made his stop at the State House for a luncheon with Governor Maura Healey. The front entrance is only opened on three occasions, for the Governor’s lone walk, when a president of the United States or foreign head of state comes to visit, and when the Massachusetts Regimental Flags are received into the permanent collection.

Governor Healey walked down the steps, as the South Korean flag flew overhead and greeted President Yoon in front of the gate as he was surrounded by security. The Ancient and Honorable were on hand to also greet the President, including at least one member who was a veteran of the Korean War.

President Yoon will be speaking Friday at Harvard University “on the challenges to freedom and the response to them.” On Wednesday, Yoon was in Washington DC where he had dinner with President Joe Biden.

This comes on the heels of Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira leaking classified information that showed the US was spying on allies like South Korea. The South Korean government later said the leaks were “fabricated.”

Governor Healey has only been in office for a little over four months and this is the second Head of State to visit, the last one being the president of Cape Verde.