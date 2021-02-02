Sox to allow some fans at spring training games

Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz, left, hugs Mookie Betts, right, after Betts hit a three-run home run off a pitch by Washington Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 13, 2015, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (SHNS) – While Fenway Park is set up as a mass vaccination site, the Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that they plan to allow some fans to attend games later this month at their spring training facility in Lee County, Florida.

Spring training is set to begin Wednesday, Feb. 17, with the first exhibition game scheduled against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Feb. 27 at JetBlue Park, where the team plans to play 17 Grapefruit League games.

The team’s first workouts are scheduled for Feb. 17 for pitchers and catchers, and Feb. 22 for the full squad, but workouts will be closed to the public due to the pandemic and there will be no tours or open houses held this spring training.

The team plans to implement physical distancing and safety protocols that will allow JetBlue Park to seat 24 percent of its normal capacity, or around 2,400 fans, per game based on a regular seating capacity of 9,909. All tickets will be sold in physically distanced ‘pods’ comprised primarily of two to four seats that will allow for at least six feet between groups.

The equipment truck plans to leave Fenway on Monday, Feb. 8, but fans are discouraged from gathering at Fenway for Truck Day or at JetBlue when the truck arrives Feb. 11.

Large entertainment venues like Fenway are in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, a stage that’s contingent on vaccines and therapies, which are currently being rolled out on a months-long schedule.

A team official said they are still working through details for regular season plans.