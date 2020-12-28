Speaker DeLeo announced his resignation from MA House after 30 years of service

BOSTON (WWLP) – Robert DeLeo will officially leave his leadership role at 6 p.m. tomorrow, at which point the House will need to elect a new speaker in order to continue with their agenda and finish out the session.

DeLeo has served on Beacon Hill for more than 30 years, 12 of them in the role as House Speaker.

Now, as he gets ready to transition into a new position at Northeastern university, his seat will go up for grabs.

Several lawmakers have expressed interest in the role, but most withdrew their bids today in order to back the Majority Leader Ron Mariano.

“I believe the next speaker of the house will be the majority leader Ron Mariano, I believe that he has the votes and I think at this point he will have a clear path forward with enough people having committed to voting for him,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

Ron Mariano entered the house back in 1991, the same year as Speaker DeLeo.

He’s lead the Democrats in the House for many years now, and his colleagues in the legislature say he will be a great fit for the job.

Now House lawmakers will need to act fast and vote on a new speaker because they cannot continue to vote or take up new business without one.