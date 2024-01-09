BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Maura Healey and her budget team hit the reset button Monday, announcing a plan to cut $375 million from the current year’s budget amid flagging tax collections, to downgrade the amount of tax revenue expected this budget year by $1 billion, and to build the next state spending plan on the assumption that even less tax revenue will come in next year.

By paring back spending over the next six months, tapping investment earnings that are generally not used in budgeting, and planning for minimal revenue growth next year, Healey administration officials said they think they will be able to get through fiscal year 2024 without having to make additional cuts and can then build a balanced budget for fiscal year 2025. Her fiscal 2025 budget is due in two weeks.

“We expect that while the economy’s is growing, it’ll be a bit slower. There are some positive signs — the interest rates not increasing and the prospect of them coming down later this year, I think, bodes well for what we’re seeing in terms of our growing out of this,” Secretary of Administration and Finance Matthew Gorzkowicz said Monday. “So we see this pretty much as creating a glide path to FY26. We see this as sort of a 12-to-18-month condition where we have to do some belt-tightening. But overall, we think that … we don’t see this as being a recessionary environment and we believe the economy will continue to grow in [FY] 25.”

Halfway through fiscal year 2024, the state has collected $769 million or 4.1 percent less tax revenue than the projections used to craft an annual budget featuring steep spending increases and a record bottom line of $56 billion. It’s not that tax revenue has declined — in fact, tax revenue has increased a hair compared to the same point one year ago, up $60 million or 0.3 percent — but the limited revenue growth has not been enough to line revenue up with the appetite for spending reflected in the annual budget Healey signed in August.

To address what the governor said is a “budgetary shortfall totaling $1 billion” and to reset the foundation for future budgets, the Healey administration announced a multi-pronged plan Monday.

The plan includes $1 billion worth of “solves” to close the gap — a net $375 million in spending cuts along with $625 million in newly-tapped non-tax revenues. The plan is meant to address the existing revenue shortfall of $769 million while also providing some breathing room for the second half of the budget year, when Gorzkowicz said he expects additional months of below-benchmark collections.

The governor’s cuts affect 66 line items and Gorzkowicz said the state does not anticipate making any layoffs as a result of the cuts.

Among them is a gross $294 million reduction in MassHealth fee for service payments. An administration official said there are no eligibility changes, but MassHealth had room to trim because the ongoing redetermination effort has eliminated more people from MassHealth enrollment than expected by this point and because utilization of some key MassHealth services is below what was expected.

A small portion of the cuts, less than $20 million according to the secretary, affect local earmarks. But Gorzkowicz said 99 percent of those cuts are 50 percent reductions, “meaning that nobody is losing their entire funding stream, but they are seeing a reduction.”

One of the pressures on this year’s budget has been the explosion in costs for the state’s emergency assistance shelter program, which Healey has unilaterally capped at 7,500 families amid a massive surge in demand driven partly by migrants coming to America from other countries. The administration expects the shelter system will cost $932 million in fiscal 2024 (compared to $325 million budgeted) followed by $915 million in fiscal 2025. Healey’s team has proposed draining a roughly $700 million savings account to cover those costs.

“Let me be clear, none of the budget reductions are a result of the recent emergency shelter crisis,” Gorzkowicz said. “These revenue reductions are a result of underperforming revenue. We have put out a plan that talks about how we will fund the emergency shelter crisis using transitional escrow funds. We, with that proposal, have insulated this budget and the programs and services in it from being disproportionately impacted by that crisis.”

The unilateral cuts made by the governor are known as 9C cuts because of the section of state law that grants her that authority. But the 9C knife cannot cut equally across the budget, the governor only has the power to reduce spending among Executive Branch agencies. Local aid to municipalities, the state’s courts, the Legislature and Constitutional offices are all safe from the midyear appropriation-trimming exercise.

The last 9C cuts came in 2016 at the direction of Gov. Charlie Baker who sliced $98 million from the $39.25 billion state budget and caused an uproar among legislative Democrats. While House Democrats were not made available to discuss the cuts, top Senate Democrats mostly were OK with the governor’s actions Monday.

“During the pandemic, when revenues were higher than expected, we were already planning for a possible economic downturn, and the Governor’s budget cuts indicate that that day has arrived,” Senate President Karen Spilka said. “I am confident that, working with our partners in the House and Administration, we will seek to keep the disruption to programs and services that benefit residents to a minimum, and continue to position the Commonwealth to take advantage of our strong bond rating and maximize federal funds.”

Spilka’s budget deputy, Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, said the cuts were “certainly not an unexpected decision” after six months of below-benchmark collections.

“Budgets are always fluid and subject to changes in the economy, and I see this as a responsible and prudent move to allow for the downturn in revenue. I will remain diligent in our budgetary discussions for the second half of FY24 and stay hopeful as we start the New Year,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr called the governor’s 9C cuts “unfortunate, but necessary” and said their necessity should be “a clarion call for all of us in state government to reevaluate and reform the things that continue to drive dramatic increases in state spending, which threaten our fiscal stability and the essential things people depend on from our state.”

“Simultaneously, we must boldly confront the high costs of living in Massachusetts that have driven thousands of taxpayers to leave, taking with them the revenue that our budgets depend on. We cannot continue the trends of spiking costs and declines in the population of the people needed to support those costs without risking the financial present and future of our state,” the Gloucester Republican said.

Tarr’s counterpart, House Minority Leader Brad Jones, said the announcement showed that Massachusetts “is hemorrhaging money while the price tag for addressing the migrant shelter crisis continues to climb at an unsustainable pace with no accompanying efforts to reform the system.”

“This is exactly what Republicans predicted would happen when we debated the Fiscal Year 2023 closeout budget in December. The one reform we were able to secure in the emergency shelter program was a reporting requirement from the Administration, but no financial controls to slow this rate of spending which is now crowding out other priorities,” Jones said. “As we sift through the fine print of the Administration’s budget balancing proposal it is clear we must do better in meeting the daunting fiscal challenges that lie ahead, and that requires a serious rethinking of our priorities moving forward.”

A big portion of the non-tax revenues being relied upon to close the budget gap are expected to come from increased investment earnings that the state typically does not use for budgeting. Gorzkowicz said the current high interest rate environment helps the state generate more interest earnings on some of its investments.

“We don’t always budget against those because interest earnings, particularly in this type of environment, are very volatile. And so we usually budget against a pretty, pretty nominal amount, a pretty conservative amount of that. And so we know that this fiscal year we’ll see increased investment earnings, and so a big portion of the 625 [million dollars] will come from those earnings,” the secretary said.

Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, said that strategy could be particularly helpful this year. He said the current budget assumed that the state would count about $200 million in interest on fund balances, but the state has already collected more than that amount with about half of the fiscal year still to come.

The ability to draw on that interest, Howgate said, comes from the fact that the state regularly has more “cash on hand” than it used to and interest rates mean that money can spin off more interest. He said the state used to report about $2 billion in “cash on hand” for any given month, but has reported “cash on hand” total of roughly $10 billion in some recent months.

The remainder of the $625 million in non-tax revenue will come from higher-than-budgeted departmental revenues, Gorzkowicz said.

On the whole, Howgate said the plan put forward by Healey’s team Monday is “a very credible kind of approach to right-size the budget halfway through the year.”

“But we also know the biggest revenue months are still to come,” he added. “Things can be different than you expect both for good or for bad.”

Revenue Estimates For FY24 and FY25

Gorzkowicz also decreased the fiscal year 2024 revenue estimate by $1 billion, from the $41.41 billion figure that he and key lawmakers agreed a year ago to build the fiscal 2024 budget on to $40.41 billion, including $1 billion in revenue from the state’s new surtax on income above $1 million.

And Gorzkowicz also announced Monday that he, Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz have agreed to base the fiscal year 2025 budget — which Healey has to file with lawmakers by Jan. 24 — on a consensus revenue forecast of $40.202 billion plus an additional $1.3 billion in surtax revenue.

“We believe that revenues, while growing, will be growing more slowly. And so our consensus revenue number is essentially flat in terms of new growth,” Gorzkowicz said.

The fiscal year 2025 estimate is just below the original fiscal 2024 consensus revenue number, and is slightly higher than the revised bottom line for this fiscal year, excluding surtax funds.

The $40.202 fiscal 2025 estimate (which does not include surtax money) represents about a 2 percent increase above the revised fiscal 2024 pre-surtax estimate of $39.410 (which also does not include surtax money), and has $208 million less in available revenue than what was originally used to build the fiscal year 2024 budget.

“Based on the advice we got from our economists and the forecasts that we were reading, we were anticipating, again, a slowdown in the economy. We’re expecting to see a soft landing. You know, where the bottom is, I think is anyone’s guess,” Gorzkowicz said. “In FY25, as you can see from our consensus revenue estimates, we expect that revenue will be growing very slowly again off a reduced base.”

Building off the downgraded fiscal 2024 number “gives us more confidence” in next year’s estimate accurately predicting revenues and serving as a base for spending, the secretary said.

When asked if he was confident in the fiscal 2025 estimate, given that the same consensus revenue process led to a number that is $1 billion off the mark this year, Gorzkowicz responded that his office worked alongside Michlewitz and Rodrigues’ teams.

“Our teams really took a look at the economic data that we had available to us,” he said. “We’ve consulted with economists, so I think we feel pretty good. And so far, what we’ve heard nationally and what we’ve heard from the feds are consistent with what the economists have said.”

Gorzkowicz, Michlewitz and Rodrigues led the consensus revenue process last year as well, and consulted many of the same economists to come up with the fiscal 2024 estimate.

Budget writers are planning to spend $300 million more than last year on education and transportation initiatives funded by the new surtax on yearly income above $1 million. Lawmakers and Healey dedicated $1 billion in these extra dollars this year, and plan to spend $1.3 billion next fiscal year.

The surtax may exceed that amount next year — DOR has predicted fiscal year 2025 surtax revenue will be between $1.777 billion and $2.127 billion — but budget writers are continuing their strategy from fiscal 2024 to spend a more conservative amount and funnel the excess into a “rainy day” fund just for education and transportation initiatives.

Of the forecasted $40.202 billion in fiscal 2025 state tax revenues, an estimated $2.077 billion is projected to be capital gains tax revenue, of which, $528 million will be transferred to the stabilization fund and other long-term liability funds for pension and retiree health insurance costs, according to the administration.

The agreement also includes several off-budget transfers mandated by law, including: $4.5 billion to be transferred to the pension fund, a $395 million increase over the fiscal 2024 contribution that keeps the state on schedule to fully fund its pension liability by 2036; $1.465 billion for the MBTA, an increase of $2 million over fiscal 2024; $1.305 billion for the Massachusetts School Building Authority, $2 million over fiscal 2024; and $27 million for the Workforce Training Fund.

The secretary and ways and means committees also determined the potential gross state produce (PGSP) growth benchmark for calendar year 2024. The PGSP informs the state’s health care cost growth benchmark, established by the Health Policy Commission each year. They maintained the PGSP figure for calendar year 2024 at 3.6 percent — a measure of the “full employment” output of the state’s economy.