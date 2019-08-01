Spilka: Hands-free bill “should be done tonight”

BOSTON (SHNS) – Mentioning an “agreement in principle,” Senate President Karen Spilka said lawmakers could vote Wednesday night on a consensus bill to crack down on distracted driving.

“It should be done tonight,” Spilka told the News Service at about 7:45 p.m. after the Senate recessed with plans to return to session later.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he was “waiting anxiously” for a consensus bill, but unsure when one would arrive.

Bills banning drivers from using hand-held devices behind the wheel cleared the Senate 40-0 and the House 155-2, and Gov. Charlie Baker supports the change. The bills ban the use of phones and similar technology behind the wheel unless they are switched into hands-free mode and can be activated by a single tap.

The state already has a ban on texting behind the wheel, but that ban has not been successful in solving the spread of distracted driving.

The Senate bill requires law enforcement to collect demographic data for all traffic stops as a way to track for racial profiling, but the House version limits the mandate only to stops that end in a citation issued. The Senate bill also makes third and subsequent violations surchargeable offenses for insurance purposes and requires drivers to enroll in a class after the second offense. Neither provision appears in the House bill.

A six-member conference, led by four Democrats, was charged six weeks ago with coming up with a single bill.

Legislative rules call for conference committee reports to be filed by 8 p.m. the day before the Legislature takes them up for votes, in order to give lawmakers time to review the proposals. The rule can be suspended.

“We’re here tonight so if we can get it done tonight – it’s agremeent in principle,” Spilka said. “I know the language is close to being finished.”

The Senate passed similar bills the last two sessions, Spilka said, and senators want to see the bill become law.

“We’re hoping that we can still do a hands-free bill tonight,” she said. “We know it’s incredibly close and we know it’s really critical that we get that done.”

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said Wednesday evening that it was “discouraging” that the conference committee report was not filed Tuesday in time for the branches to consider it Wednesday without having to suspend their rules. He said he is concerned that senators will not have enough time to review the conference committee report if it is filed and taken up for a vote on Wednesday night.

Lawmakers could return on Thursday or at any point in the coming weeks to take up the bill as formal sessions are permitted in odd-numbered years up until the third Wednesday in November.