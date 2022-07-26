BOSTON (SHNS) – Omitting college contests from a sports wagering framework would cut into the tax revenue Massachusetts could collect, but the cost might be worth it to fulfill the “pleas” of Bay State higher education leaders, Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday.

College sports — and the $25 million to $35 million in annual revenue representatives estimate it could add — remains one of the most significant pressure points between the House and Senate, who each approved divergent sports betting bills that are tied up in private negotiations during the final week of formal sessions.

House Speaker Ron Mariano has said on several occasions he views including college sports as integral to the final legislation, while senators so far have made clear they prefer only to allow wagers on professional sports.

“We have heard from every single college president and all the athletic directors begging us to not include college betting in these bills, that it is not a good thing,” Spilka said in an interview on WBUR. “These presidents and athletic directors know their students, so that’s why in our Senate version of the bill, we did not allow college, but we allowed all other sports betting.”

Asked if she was concerned about revenue loss and dollars flowing out of state if Massachusetts did not allow bets on college sports, Spilka replied, “You’re right, but then we would be ignoring the pleas of all the college presidents and athletic directors who know their students best.”

The Ashland Democrat said she wants Mariano, who last week said sports betting “doesn’t seem to me to be worth doing” without college sports, to remain open to a compromise, pointing to a new voting overhaul law. Senators wanted to allow prospective voters to register and cast a ballot on Election Day — something Spilka called a “critical piece” — but agreed to drop that push in negotiations, she said. “We didn’t do an all-or-nothing approach. We ended up resolving that conference committee and we now have permanent early voting, mail-in balloting,” Spilka said. “That would not have happened if we took an all-or-nothing approach. We need to take a look at the whole bill, and we could have sports betting sooner rather than later.”