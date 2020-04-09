Spilka: State exploring “new ways” to pass budget

BOSTON (SHNS) – Bills aimed at providing protections for renters and homeowners are among the Senate’s short-term COVID-19 response plans, and beyond that, Senate President Karen Spilka is looking at ways to keep the body running with most senators working remotely amid the ongoing public health crisis.

“We’re just about to enter the surge. I think all of us need to keep our eye on the ball, or the surge, right now,” Spilka said Wednesday after virtually caucusing with Senate Democrats for upwards of three hours. “We just can’t take our eyes off of it.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has projected the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts could reach its peak somewhere between Friday and April 20. A total of 16,790 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, and 4 o’clock has become synonymous with grim daily updates of infection and virus death totals.

Nearly a month after Baker declared a state of emergency, Spilka said the Legislature’s focus has remained on limiting spread of the virus and providing a safety net for residents whose lives have been disrupted.

The Senate plans to take up a housing security bill and municipal relief legislation during its Thursday session, Spilka said.

The House last week passed a bill (H 4616) aimed at addressing challenges the pandemic has created for municipalities and school districts, and that bill is now before the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Among other measures, it would give state education officials authority to change or waive requirements around the annual MCAS tests.

“I think it’s important for students, parents, teachers, everybody to figure out what we’re doing and to know what the state for sure is doing,” Spilka said of the MCAS exams.

The bill would also push back the April 1 deadline, set under a new education finance reform law, for districts to file plans detailing efforts they’ll make to close persistent achievement gaps. That law called for $1.5 billion in new K-12 school funding over seven years, with the first installment to be delivered in next year’s budget.

The coronavirus crisis and related job losses, business closures and changes to daily life have thrown the state revenue picture into uncertainty, and created new questions about how lawmakers can debate and pass a more than $44 billion spending bill in a time of social distancing.

Spilka said she’s “certainly hoping” the state will be able to fulfill its commitment under the school funding reform law. A gathering of economic experts and budget writers, now slated for next week, should help provide “a better feeling of where the state is at,” she said.

“That is one thing we absolutely need to take care of — a budget, whether in pieces or in whole,” Spilka told the News Service. “I think that, as I’ve said before, these are unprecedented times and they require unprecedented solutions to problems, and clearly forming a budget the old way doesn’t work or won’t work, and we need to look at new ways to do it.”

The virtual budget hearing scheduled for Tuesday was originally supposed to be held this week, but postponed after technical difficulties sunk plans to live-stream it on the Legislature’s website.

Remote work “has really highlighted the State House’s shortcomings with technology,” said Spilka, who has been making conference calls from her Ashland home.

“I think that’s one thing when we get back, that we need to improve it to increase access not only for senators, staff, administration, but for transparency and letting people participate more,” she said.

Spilka said the Senate counsel’s office has been looking into the constitutionality of holding formal sessions with senators participating remotely, and that she plans to talk to senators about the idea of meeting past July 31, the last day of formal sessions under current joint legislative rules.

“I believe that we’ll do what we need to do this year,” she said.

Before the Beacon Hill agenda shifted entirely to pandemic response, transportation funding and policy was a major talking point — in early March, the House passed an $18 billion transportation bond bill and a revenue package that raised taxes or fees on gasoline, corporations, ride-hailing services and vehicle purchases by rental car companies.

Spilka said she’s been talking to Transportation Committee Co-Chairman Sen. Joseph Boncore, who is continuing to work on some transportation issues. She said the state’s transportation challenges “can’t be kicked down the road anymore.”

“I don’t know how that will play out, if it will be a bond bill, a bond bill with a second bill,” she said. “We’ll have to see what works best for the Senate and the people of Massachusetts when we come out of this. I think we still need to be working on some of it, but I have to say, our major focus and our primary focus is still protecting the health of our residents and containing this public health crisis.”

As far as paying for the state’s coronavirus response, Spilka said new or higher taxes to support those efforts are “not on my radar right now,” and said federal stimulus money should “hopefully” start going out more consistently.

“People who have been let go from their jobs or are not working as much are hurting, and they still have bills to pay,” she said.

Gov. Baker said Wednesday that he did not think raising taxes would be the right way to keep up with spending demands related to COVID-19.

“So in the middle of an economic downturn where 25 percent, where there was a report that was issued today that said as many as 25 percent of our working population could be out of work, we should raise taxes?,” he said. “I don’t think so.”

(Chris Van Buskirk contributed reporting)