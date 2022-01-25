Spilka supports mask mandate, but isn’t sure Senate does

BOSTON (SHNS) – Senate President Karen Spilka supports the reinstitution of a statewide indoor mask mandate as new cases of COVID-19 continue to be elevated, but the Democratic leader suggested Tuesday she’s unsure if such a policy would have the support of the Senate if the Legislature tried to take action.

“We have forty senators, one hundred sixty reps and they feel differently about a mask mandate at this point. I personally think it would be wise to implement a flexible mask mandate tied to maybe the transmission rates or something so that it’s required when the transmission rates and there’s a surge and then it subsides,” Spilka said.

Many vocal Democrats have tried to pressure Gov. Charlie Baker into taking more aggressive action in the face of the omicron surge to control the spread of COVID-19, but Baker has been adamant that he has no interest in returning to a statewide mask mandate, and has instead urged vaccination and for communities to act locally. In spite of the governor’s clear position, Spilka told the host of GBH’s Boston Public Radio that Baker is still the best option to implement a new masking policy.

“They could implement something and have it recede when the situation calls for it. There’s a lot more flexibility when the administration, when the governor, does something like that,” the Ashland Democrat said.

Spilka also questioned whether there were enough votes in the Senate to pass sports betting legislation. Baker has twice filed bills to legalize the practice in Massachusetts as other New England states have done, and the House has voted twice in favor of legalized sports gambling, including passage of a bill last year.

Spilka would not commit to a vote in the Senate this year, and repeated a refrain she has uttered frequently when asked about the topic about how she is listening to senators and seeking consensus. “I haven’t been shy about the fact that I’m not a big fan of gambling in general. I voted no on the casino bills a few years back, but I understand that it’s popular among a lot of Massachusetts residents, which is why we are taking it seriously and listening to senators,” Spilka said. “There are senators that want it very much and senators that do not want it very much, so we are trying to figure out what we have consensus on and then to possibly move forward at that time.”