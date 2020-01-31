Sports betting bills stalled during Super Bowl

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday and Massachusetts is one of the only states in New England that doesn’t offer sports betting.

This time last year Governor Baker filed a bill to legalize sports wagering in the commonwealth, but since then no action has been taken.

During a radio interview, Baker expressed his frustration over the delayed rollout of sports betting.

It seems to me like this is something that’s going to become available in most states and Massachusetts should be playing, and people in Massachusetts should be able to play in Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker

This bill would allow both licensed casinos in Massachusetts and online platforms like DraftKings to build their own sports betting operations.

One person told 22News that they support this bill.

“I think people should bet on every sports team,” said Thomas Murphy of Weymouth. “Boston and everywhere else, it should be that way.”

According to the American Gaming Association Americans will spend more than $6 billion in sports betting on Superbowl Sunday. That is revenue that the commonwealth will miss out on.

Baker’s bill was heard in committee last May, but since that point, no progress has been made.