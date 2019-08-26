Sports betting is coming to Massachusetts, but when?

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill to legalize sports betting was filed back in January but since that point, lawmakers have only had one public hearing on the matter, and the mixed reviews could be what’s holding up the process.

Back in May, the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies heard from Massachusetts residents who were either for or against legal sports betting.

The proposal, which mirrors the sports betting laws in New Jersey, would allow people to bet on their favorite sports teams at Massachusetts casinos and through online entities, like daily fantasy sports operators.

During a radio interview with WEEI, Governor Charlie Baker shared his support for the proposal, saying he was hoping to see it pass before football season this fall, but due to opposition, the rollout has been delayed.

The committee hasn’t made any decisions on the sports betting bill, but if the proposal passes it could generate an additional $35 million in revenue each year.