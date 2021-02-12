Sports hub bashes Gov. Baker

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON (01/27/2021) – Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled his $45.6 billion fiscal 2022 budget proposal at a press conference in the Massachusetts State House and also spoke to reporters about availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sam Doran/State House News Service)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The yakkers on 98.5, The Sports Hub took a break from contemplating the future of the quarterback position for the New England Patriots to take aim Friday at Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The chaos that unfolded at the mass vaccination site in Danvers this week and the stories about people using Craigslist to try to take advantage of Baker’s recent decision to allow anyone accompanying a senior citizen to their vaccination appointment to get the shot as well were the topics of discussion around noon on the Zolak & Bertrand show.

The segment began with a clip from a newscast about people offering to pay seniors to let them take them to appointments and Baker saying seniors should report any solicitations to the police.

“There’s all kinds of things that people have and they’re desperate to get vaccinated and they are offering to take people to be able to vaccinate themselves and Charlie Baker wants you to call the cops on them. Call the police! Call the authorities! Why? What are we doing? What did you think was going to happen when this went down?” co-host Marc “Beetle” Bertrand said. “You offered up the vaccine to anybody who will drive someone 75-plus. You didn’t think this was going to happen? What are you, soft? What’s wrong with you?”

Bertrand also added, “This state should be embarrassed at this point. Charlie Baker should be embarrassed at this point.”

Co-host Scott Zolak, the former Patriots quarterback, suggested that people in Massachusetts should “get vaccinated the way we vote,” echoing an idea that Secretary of State William Galvin has floated.

Some of the segment was focused on the state’s top-notch health care system and the perception of failure that comes from having a state so well regarded for its hospitals and health care system compare poorly to other states.

“Massachusetts: We invented America and now we suck. That’s where we’re at now,” Bertrand said. “Congratulations.”