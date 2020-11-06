Springfield among 16 Massachusetts cities, towns still at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (SHNS) – Sixteen Massachusetts cities and towns remain in the highest risk designation even after the number fell dramatically due to the Department of Public Health’s rollout of a new measurement system Friday.

Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, New Bedford, Norfolk, Revere, Seekonk, Somerset, Springfield, and Westport again landed in the red when DPH updated its weekly report, indicating that they had more than 25 cases if the community has a population smaller than 10,000; had at least 10 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of at least 5 percent if the population is between 10,000 and 50,000; or had at least 10 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of at least 4 percent if the population is greater than 50,000.

The new system takes population and positive test rates into account rather than just the cases per 100,000 figure that featured in the old model, a change that Baker administration officials said better captures granular changes at the local level and prevents small communities from quickly escalating through the risk levels based on a small number of confirmed cases.

The change also significantly slashes the outlook: last week, 121 communities were in the red, but nearly 85 percent of those were reassigned into green or yellow this week.

The statewide incidence rate climbed to 13.3 in Friday’s update, higher than last week’s, but now falls in the yellow rather than the red because the average positive test rate over the past two weeks is 1.84 percent, health officials said.