Springfield courthouse inspected, possibility for new courthouse arises amidst mold issue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a massive mold problem shutdown the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, lawmakers demanded that a new one be built.

After being asked what his administration plans to do to help, Governor Baker acknowledged just how bad the mold problem really is, and how important of an issue it is for the city of Springfield.

Last week, the Baker Administration sent out inspectors to look at conditions of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. The Governor said he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of building a new courthouse, he’s simply waiting on the inspection report before making any final decisions.

“We basically told them that we want a report on what we’re going to do to deal with the issues and concerns that have been raised there ‘shortly’ and that doesn’t mean like a month from now, it means soon,” said Gov. Baker.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers have been putting pressure on the Baker Administration to take the lead on this issue and do what’s right for Hampden County. Members of the legislature are calling on Governor Baker to issue an emergency order and condemn the building so that the process of constructing a new courthouse can begin.