Springfield lawyer confirmed to Cambridge judgeship

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Governor’s Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Springfield attorney William Travaun Bailey for a Cambridge District Court judgeship. Bailey has operated his own civil and criminal litigation practice in Springfield for the last 19 years.

A graduate of Western New England School of Law, he began his legal career in 2001 with the Springfield law office of Hal Etkin. Councilor Mary Hurley, a retired Springfield District Court judge, noted Wednesday that she remembered Bailey appearing before her in the courtroom.

“He was always prepared, always polite, always courteous, and really sincere. And those I think are the kind of qualities that we need in judges,” the East Longmeadow Democrat said.

At Bailey’s public interview last week, Springfield District Court Judge Charles Groce III called him “truly a self-made man.” “You know, he didn’t receive anything, he didn’t come from money, he didn’t have the opportunity to join in some big firm or slide into some position because he had a father, or an uncle, or a cousin, or a mother, or aunt who had some particular standing or hold in the community. He made his own way. He made his bones, as we like to say,” Groce said, adding that Bailey has become a valuable pro-bono advocate in the Drug Court.

Bailey told councilors last week that his work in the Drug Court is the part of his career he’s most proud of. He said he began volunteering there in 2017, the same year a high school friend died from a drug overdose.

“My friend’s death made me angry and ashamed that I did not know about his struggles. I was not there to help him when he needed it. During this time I was looking for answers,” Bailey said. “I wanted to see if there was a way I could do something to help fight the opioid epidemic.”