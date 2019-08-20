Springfield listed among communities with hundreds of uninsured residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report identified Springfield as one of the state’s ‘hot-spot communities’ with hundreds of residents still without health insurance.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts’ report, which was released Monday, compared the state’s different zip codes based on their percentage of uninsured residents.

Roughly half of the uninsured residents in hot-spot communities fall in the 18- to 34-years-old age range, two-thirds of which were male, and more than 40 percent were non-citizens.

The reason for conducting this study was to see how much progress the state has made in making health insurance affordable and accessible for all residents.

Researchers found that 30 communities had an uninsurance rate of 0 percent, and among the state’s different regions, only the Boston region contained no communities with a 0 percent uninsurance rate.

The report recommended ways to target the hot spot communities so that people not only have access to healthcare – but nutritional information as well.