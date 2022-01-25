Springfield Mayor Sarno provides testimony on dangerous crimes bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Joint Committee on the Judiciary will hear testimony Tuesday on Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Legislation and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will speak in support at the request of the Governor.

The House bill would provide common-sense language that would help protect the public and help victims deal with and recover from certain crimes. It also borrows language from Mayor Sarno’s proposed bail reform legislation. The livestream can be found online.

“Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Legislation is common sense legislation and would help the Commonwealth meet the fundamental government responsibility of keeping our residents and business community safe. The bill would help keep our residents and business community safe. It would also provide better protections for victims of specific crimes so they can feel safe and secure and not feel threatened or harassed. Additionally, I am pleased to see that the Governor’s legislation also takes language from my bail reform legislation that was filed by State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. (H. 1839) to help even the playing field for our District Attorneys, in addition to defendants, so they can have the option to appeal the release decisions from district court to the state superior court.” Mayor Sarno

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary will hold a virtual public hearing for H. 4290 and other related bills on Tuesday, January 25. Sarno is scheduled to testify around 10 a.m.