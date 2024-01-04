SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from across the state met at the Springfield Police headquarters Thursday in support of a new law.

There are hundreds of dogs in Massachusetts serving and protecting us, but when those K-9’s retire, sometimes they don’t get the help they need. Republican State Representative Steven Xiarhos from Barnstable is looking to change that.

Xiarhos has filed legislation and is now advocating for a new bill called Dakota’s Law, because he wants to establish a fund for the Care of Retired Police Dogs. He once championed Nero’s law, which authorizes emergency medical service personnel to provide treatment and transport of K-9 partners after his colleague Sgt. Sean Gannon and K-9 Nero were both killed.

Five years since that tragic incident, this new bill is named in honor of a K-9 who responded to the Boston Marathon Bombing and inspired a sanctuary for retired K-9s.

“When these dogs retire they should be treated like heroes and if they have medical bills, we should pay them. There should be a law that says we should take care of them, so for me, it’s personal it’s also professional,” said Rep. Xiarhos.

Xiarhos worked as a police officer in Yarmouth for 40 years, and he says that K-9s have to see and experience all the trauma that police officer’s do, 17 percent of all working K-9s exhibit signs of PTSD.

“To me this is common sense and common decency. Our K9’s spend much of their lives training and working tirelessly to protect our residents. This is about making sure they receive the proper medical care after they retire so that they can enjoy the rest of their lives,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

The bill is currently pending before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, which is chaired by Representative Carlos Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a Democrat from Springfield, is now working with Xiarhos, a Republican from the other part of the state, on getting this law passed.

“They are men and women’s best friends, and as we know they also happen to bring Republicans and Democrats together, specifically when it comes to this bill,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

There is an upcoming Netflix Documentary called “Healing Dakota,” based on the heroic dog and Xiarhos told 22News it brought him to tears.