Springfield State Rep. Jose Tosado not running for re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Becoming the second western Massachusetts lawmaker this week to announce plans to leave the Legislature, Springfield State Rep. Jose Tosado said Wednesday that he will not be running for re-election in November.

In a statement sent to 22News, Tosado said he is thankful and proud of having the chance to serve, but that it seemed the right time to move on.

“While I am still in awe of and have so much regard for the important work that is undertaken by the House of Representatives, I must place my family first and foremost, and so as a family we have decided that now is a good time to ‘call it a day’ and retire, so other young leaders can have the opportunity to serve,” Tosado said.

Springfield Ward 8 City Councilor Orlando Ramos has already announced his intention to run for Tosado’s 9th Hampden District seat.

A Democrat, Tosado is vice chair of the Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery Committee. He also serves on the Ways and Means, Housing, and Financial Services Committee, and is a member of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

Prior to being elected to the House of Representatives, Tosado had served on the Springfield City Council, and had been the chamber’s president. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2011.

“Public service is one of the most noble of professions, it carries tremendous responsibility for being the voice of those you serve. It is not a responsibility which I have taken lightly. Whether it was in my service in the military, in elected office, or as a public sector manager, I have served with integrity and always with the public’s best interest in the forefront,” Tosado said.

His announcement Wednesday comes just one day after Holyoke State Rep. Aaron Vega announced that he was not seeking another term in the Legislature.

The state primary will be held on September 1, with the general election on November 3.

The 9th Hampden District includes much of the northern and eastern portions of Springfield, including parts of the Liberty Heights, East Springfield, Pine Point, Indian Orchard, Boston Road, and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods. It also includes a single precinct in Chicopee.