Standardbred sector taking bigger share from horse fund

(SHNS) – It has been almost two years since the last thoroughbred horse race in Massachusetts and state regulators on Monday approved a change to shift a greater share of gaming revenues towards the world of Standardbred horse racing.

Each side of the horse racing world — the standardbreds that run at Plainridge Park Racecourse in Plainville and the thoroughbreds that used to run at Suffolk Downs — gets a certain percentage of the money in the Race Horse Development Fund (RHDF), a repository of some of the money the state takes in from casinos and slots that is meant to seed race purses and support horsemen.

On Monday, the Gaming Commission unanimously approved a new division of that gaming revenue to direct more of it towards the active standardbred industry. Still, thoroughbred supporters said this is not the last gasp of the sport of kings in Massachusetts.

“The metrics from 2020, although skewed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are crystal clear,” the two standardbred industry organizations, the Harness Horseman’s Association of New England and Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts, wrote in a letter to the commission. “The split proposed … is fair and, most importantly, will enable both industries to move forward and utilize the RHDF in a fashion for which it was designed.”

In 2020, purses for the 68 days of live standardbred races totaled more than $6.8 million, the industry employed more than 1,500 people, more than $1.4 million went towards breeding and gamblers bet more than $551,000 on standardbred races here, according to the industry groups. For thoroughbreds, there were no live race days, $0 in purses, $0 in live race handle, 88 people employed and $280,000 put towards breeding.

As of March, the RHDF had a balance of about $19.79 million, according to the Gaming Commission. Most of that money is supposed to go to the thoroughbred industry and has been accumulating since the races came to an end in 2019.

Eighty percent of the money in the RHDF is designated for purses, 16 percent of the fund is supposed to be used to promote horse breeding efforts in Massachusetts and the remaining four percent is earmarked for health and pension benefits for jockeys, trainers and sulky drivers.

The division of funds among those three priorities will not change. Instead, regulators on Monday tweaked the share of each bucket that the standardbred industry and thoroughbred industry each can expect. The commission’s Horse Racing Committee recommended the new division of RHDF money last month.

Under the changes approved Monday by the commission, the standardbred world would get 92 percent of the RHDF money earmarked for purses, up from 70 percent last year. In the breeding bucket, 75 percent of the money would be set aside for the standardbred world, compared to 70 percent last year. And standardbred trainers and sulky drivers would get half of the money in the RHDF for benefits, up from 40 percent last year.

“The closing of Suffolk Downs in 2019 and the outbreak of COVID in 2020 was a devastating one-two punch for the Thoroughbred racing industry in Massachusetts and led us to conclude that a purse split should favor standardbreds through 2021 at a 92-8 percent split,” NEHBPA President Anthony Spadea wrote to the commission.

Gayle Cameron, the commission member who serves on the Horse Racing Committee, said it is unusual for the standardbred and thoroughbred representatives to agree on the splits. But this year, the two sides presented the committee with a joint proposal, which the committee adopted as its own recommendation after vetting it.

“As we know, there is no racing now for thoroughbreds, so I do think the differences are appropriate,” she said.

Though standardbred racing is all that is left in Massachusetts for now, a couple of different developers have expressed interest in reviving thoroughbred racing here. A number of proposals have been floated in recent years, including a more recent proposal for a track in Sturbridge.

“[T]he proposed split with the Standardbreds should not be interpreted as the Thoroughbreds raising a white flag but as both a recognition of our current reality and also an expression of optimism that we are well positioned for recovery and future success,” Spadea wrote.

Spadea and the standardbred industry groups told the commission that they all support asking the Legislature to put the thoroughbred purse money still in the RHDF into escrow so that it cannot be used for another purpose and would be available to kickstart thoroughbred racing here when or if a developer establishes a track and secures Gaming Commission approval to run live races here again.