State aims to prioritize second doses with 12,000 vaccine appointments

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursdays, the state posts open vaccine appointments at MassVax sites like the one in Springfield.

Residents who are planning to sign up are being asked to have a little bit of patience because there will only be 12,000 first dose appointments posted this week, compared to 50,000 the week before.

Governor Charlie Baker announced that the state has to set aside 45,000 doses for second-dose appointments. The state’s vaccine website has had trouble keeping up with the demand so far, and lawmakers at the statehouse worry that those same issues could happen this time around.

“So, unfortunately, Jodi the website remains difficult to navigate, it remains difficult to navigate for two reasons,” Senator Jo Comerford told 22News.

Senator Comerford said the state’s vaccine website is not user-friendly and even with changes from the Baker administration it still forces residents to wait hours to schedule an appointment.

The governor blames the lack of appointments on the vaccine supply.

He reminded residents that it could take up to a month to book your first dose appointment.