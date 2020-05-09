State announces new resources for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

BOSTON (WWLP) – The country is seeing an uptick in cases of sexual assault and domestic violence, so elected officials in Massachusetts are doing everything they can to protect victims.

While physical distancing guidelines and the statewide stay-at-home advisory are vital to slow the spread of Covid-19, they may make it more difficult for those who live with an abuser.

This week, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey launched an information campaign highlighting critical resources available for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This information campaign and website includes hundreds of links that will direct people to the right resources in their area.

It may be hard to get away from violence right now, but these tools are meant for people who experience intimate partner violence-including physical violence, sexual violence, or psychological harm.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault and domestic violence, there are people here to help. For more information on available resources and support, click here.