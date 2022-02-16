BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has awarded 45 Community Development Block Grants of more than $38 million to 57 communities across Massachusetts.

The grants help cities and towns respond to specific housing, community, and economic development projects that support low- and moderate-income residents, or revitalize under served areas. Massachusetts’ Community Development Block Grant Program is federally funded. In 2020 and 2021, the state has provided $74 million to 38 communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of Massachusetts communities’ awards and projects.