BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has awarded 45 Community Development Block Grants of more than $38 million to 57 communities across Massachusetts.
The grants help cities and towns respond to specific housing, community, and economic development projects that support low- and moderate-income residents, or revitalize under served areas. Massachusetts’ Community Development Block Grant Program is federally funded. In 2020 and 2021, the state has provided $74 million to 38 communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a list of Massachusetts communities’ awards and projects.
- Adams will receive $800,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance for eight units and improvements to Hoosac Valley Park.
- Amesbury will receive $679,020 for housing rehabilitation assistance for ten units and to provide support for a food pantry, family stabilization, financial literacy and childcare services.
- Amherst will receive $825,000 for Hickory Ridge infrastructure improvements, housing authority modernization, and to provide support for a food pantry, youth mentoring, adult education, homelessness assistance and family stabilization services.
- Athol will receive $775,075 for infrastructure improvements to the Walnut Street neighborhood.
- Bellingham will receive $800,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 11 units and ADA improvements to Harper Street.
- Brewster, Dennis and Wellfleet will receive $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to 26 units and childcare assistance.
- Brookfield will receive $800,000 for Green Street infrastructure improvements.
- Chelsea will receive $825,000 for Shawmut and Chester Street streetscape improvements, Fair Housing planning, housing rehabilitation assistance for two units and social service assistance to include youth services, ESOL and citizenship training.
- Chester, Huntington and Middlefield will receive $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance for six units, Prospect Street infrastructure improvements and social service assistance for domestic violence prevention, family health, elder services and to support a food pantry.
- Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Peru, Plainfield, Williamsburg and Worthington will receive approximately $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 19 units and to provide childcare assistance, elder services and to support a food pantry.
- Clinton will receive $359,381 for Ash Street infrastructure improvements.
- Dudley will receive $800,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for three units and First Avenue infrastructure improvements.
- Easthampton will receive $800,000 for infrastructure improvements to Cherry Street.
- Edgartown, Aquinnah and West Tisbury will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 23 units and to provide childcare assistance.
- Egremont, Great Barrington and Sandisfield will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 25 units.
- Erving, Northfield and Warwick will receive $928,267 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 17 units.
- Everett will receive $825,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for 12 units and social service assistance to include homelessness prevention, ESOL, youth services, elder services and a food pantry.
- Gardner will receive $825,000 for downtown infrastructure improvements, design for downtown infrastructure improvements and Maki Park improvements and social service assistance to include youth services, substance abuse services and domestic violence prevention services.
- Greenfield will receive $825,000 for West Street infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry, elder services and adult literacy.
- Fairhaven will receive $686,236 for Hedge Street infrastructure improvements.
- Hadley and South Hadley will receive $570,500 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 10 units, Aging in Place improvements and planning for ADA improvements to Hadley Town Hall.
- Holbrook will receive $746,500 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 16 units.
- Huntington will receive $727,000 for infrastructure improvements to Crescent Street and Design for Stanton Avenue improvements.
- Leicester and Barre will receive $896,971 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 12 units, Housing Authority infrastructure improvements and planning for Barre infrastructure and ADA improvements.
- Methuen will receive $750,000 for Lowell Street infrastructure improvements and social service assistance for youth services and adult literacy.
- Millbury will receive $800,000 for Pear Street infrastructure improvements.
- Monson will receive $530,500 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 10 units and planning for reuse of the Omega Mill and to develop an ADA Plan.
- Montague will receive $788,174 for housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, Avenue A streetscape improvements and to provide social services to include ESOL, substance abuse services, elder services and youth services.
- North Adams will receive $825,000 for Bracewell and Freeman Street improvements, design for infrastructure improvements and social services.
- North Brookfield will receive $786,000 for Mt. Pleasant street infrastructure improvements.
- Oak Bluffs, Chilmark and Tisbury will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 23 units and to provide childcare assistance.
- Orange will receive $680,261 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to seven units, planning for a feasibility study and social service assistance for financial literacy, mediation services, elder services and adult education.
- Palmer will receive $825,000 to provide housing rehabilitation to four units, Depot Park design, a housing production plan and domestic violence prevention and transportation services.
- Randolph will receive $800,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 16 units and childcare assistance.
- Salisbury will receive $800,000 to provide Meanders Lane infrastructure improvements and social services assistance for senior services, youth services and homelessness assistance, health services and food pantry.
- Shelburne will receive $793,026 for Bridge Street infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry.
- Southbridge will receive $825,000 for River Crane waterway improvements, McCann Field improvements and code enforcement.
- Southwick will receive $800,000 to provide Bungalow Street infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry.
- Spencer will receive $800,000 for Valley and Mill Streets infrastructure improvements.
- Truro, Eastham and Provincetown will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 27 units and to provide childcare assistance.
- Ware and Hardwick will receive $1 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to eight units, design for Cottage Street infrastructure improvements, sign and façade improvements for five businesses and social services assistance for domestic violence prevention, adult education and senior services.
- Wareham will receive $825,000 for Highland Avenue sidewalk improvements, planning for 195 Main Street feasibility and support for a food pantry, homelessness prevention and domestic violence services.
- Warren will receive $800,000 for School Street infrastructure improvements.
- Webster will receive $825,000 for Granite Street infrastructure improvements and Riverwalk improvements.
- West Springfield will receive $825,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, public facilities improvements (Boys and Girls Club), Chapin Street infrastructure improvements, FTHB education program, ESOL, employment training and Head Start and youth services.