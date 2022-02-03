State begins process of spending $9.5B from federal infrastructure law

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker made an announcement Thursday that could bring more road and bridge funding to the western part of the state.

Infrastructure is a top priority for most of the lawmakers on Beacon Hill. Which could mean repairing sidewalks or revamping downtown areas and it could also mean fixing roads and bridges that haven’t been updated in years.

A few months ago, the federal government passed a bipartisan infrastructure law. In that agreement Massachusetts received $9.5 billion to invest in public transportation, upgrade power lines and improve our environmental infrastructure.

On Thursday, Governor Baker started the process to spend some of that money.

“With respect to the T, they’re going to get about $2.2 billion over the next five years,” said Baker.

22News spoke to western Massachusetts lawmakers about the Governor’s plan and they applauded his ideas but said their communities need major investments in other areas.

“Broadband connection really is needed around the region,” said Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield.

The infrastructure funding will go on top of what the legislature has left over in ARPA money. What the Governor and western Massachusetts lawmakers agree on is that environmental infrastructure needs to be fixed, that includes bridges, culverts and storm drains.