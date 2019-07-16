State budget is now two weeks late, should we be worried?

BOSTON (WWLP) – We are now two weeks past the July 1 deadline for the 2020 state budget, but top state lawmakers don’t seem too concerned about the delay.

After their weekly leadership meeting, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Governor Charlie Baker said they are working with members of the conference committee to hopefully pass a budget this week… but they wouldn’t say what exactly is holding up the process.

“Clearly in conference committee, there are several issues that are complicated, policy issues and other issues that they are working on,” the Senate president said.

The six-member conference committee now reviewing the budget hopes to resolve differences between House and Senate versions.

The branches disagree on key issues like UMass tuition freezes, and drug pricing.

Massachusetts and Ohio are the only states that have yet to pass a budget for this fiscal year, but many state lawmakers said it’s better to do it right than to rush the process.