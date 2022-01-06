State committee to meet with Gov. Baker next week on handling of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers continue to express their frustration over Governor Baker’s handling of the omicron surge.

On Wednesday, lawmakers sent Governor Baker a letter asking him to testify in front of the COVID-19 emergency preparedness committee and so far they haven’t heard back from anyone in the executive branch.

Members of the committee have taken to social media to share their concerns over the surge in cases and hospitalizations that we are seeing across the state. 22News spoke to one committee member who said bold leadership from the Baker Administration is needed now.

“The void that his absence of leadership has generated has left local volunteers, local government volunteers in states of havoc,” said Senator Becca Rausch of Norfolk.

During the hearing which is scheduled for next week, committee members want to ask the Governor how he plans to provide equitable access to testing, vaccines and boosters. They also want to know the state’s plan to prevent hospitals from bring overrun.

Members of the preparedness committee told 22News they also want to know about the plan for vaccine verification. The Governor has said he’s working on a digital COVID passport but right now that program isn’t available for all residents.