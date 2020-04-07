State continues to take efforts to prevent further coronavirus spread at veterans home

BOSTON (WWLP) – Public health officials gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the situation at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke.

No new deaths were announced at the Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke as the state continues its mitigation efforts to prevent community spread in the facility. HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders said that the Soldiers Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke experienced zero new resident deaths on Tuesday.

The state has been working over the last week to separate residents who test positive for the virus to protect healthy residents inside the facility.

“We’ve increased the number of clinical staff, in particular nursing staff in order to have more contact with families in order to ensure that families get the information that they need,” Sudders told 22News.

So far, 25 veterans have died at the Soldiers’ Home, 18 of the dead tested positive for the virus, 65 current resident have the virus, and 67 staff members tested positive, that last number nearly doubled from Monday.

The Soldiers Home in Holyoke was one of the first places that a mobile testing unit was sent to, now that technology will be used to test residents at nursing homes across the state.