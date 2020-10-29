State: COVID-19 cases among youth hockey players traced back to ice arenas

BOSTON (WWLP) – Youth hockey in Massachusetts is temporarily shut down after more than 100 cases were traced back to local ice arenas.

According to HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders, several youth hockey coaches refused to cooperate with the state’s contact tracers. Which forced state leaders to close ice arenas until at least November 7.

Governor Charlie Baker said the decision to temporarily shut down youth hockey was prompted by roughly 30 clusters of the virus. Those clusters were linked back to more than 60 Massachusetts communities.

“Based on the evidence we have so far it’s not clear if the spread is about hockey or all of the stuff going on around it,” Baker said at a news conference.

State leaders believe that hockey tournaments contributed to the spike in cases because parents and coaches were hanging around the rink in between games sharing food and drinks.

In response to the shutdown, Massachusetts Hockey President Bob Joyce said he has and will continue to work with the state’s contact tracers.