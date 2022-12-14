BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has taken a step toward increasing prevention and protection against cyber security threats.

Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order to establish the Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team (MA-CIRT). The new team will be led by the Secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS), which was created in 2017 as the state’s lead technology and cybersecurity agency.

The creation of MA-CIRT is in response to the growing instances of cybersecurity threats to websites and networks. Congress in 2021 provided $1-billion State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program as a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, with 80% of funds go toward assisting municipalities in enhancing their cybersecurity posture. This is in addition to other state programs offering municipal cybersecurity including: the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program, Free Cybersecurity Health Check Program and the Community Compact IT Grant Program, which was established by Governor Baker’s Executive Order 554 in 2015.

“State governments and other organizations across the country are increasingly being targeted by bad actors aiming to disrupt operations and compromise information systems,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This executive order will further strengthen the Commonwealth’s policies, procedures and resources required to prevent potential threats and appropriately respond to attacks on government infrastructure and services. As state governments expand their digital footprints, moving more services online and allowing for a more connected workforce, it’s critical that we make the necessary investments to protect this critical technology infrastructure from acts of terrorism and criminal, organized crime and gang activity.”

The formation of MA-CIRT convenes cybersecurity and public safety experts from across state government as required members, including leadership representatives from:

The Executive Office of Technology Services and Security

The Commonwealth Security Operations Center

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security

The Commonwealth Fusion Center

The Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit

The Massachusetts National Guard

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

The Executive Order reinforces Massachusetts as a leader in cybersecurity enhancement efforts through a variety of strategies. To prevent against attacks and increase the Commonwealth’s cybersecurity resiliency, the Order underscores the need for preparing for and marshalling a coordinated response, mitigation and recovery effort from significant cybersecurity threats or incidents. Additionally, the Order: