BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A new state initiative will use forest conservation as a way to help with reducing the impact of climate change.

The program, “Forests as Climate Solutions” will expand existing state programs, invest in forest conservation, enhance a network of forest reserves, and develop forest management guidelines based on the latest climate science for state properties. It will also offer incentives for private landowners to use them to maximize the climate benefits of their forests.

“The climate crisis is here, and conserving our forests is one of the most important natural climate solutions we can pursue to fight this threat,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Massachusetts has long led the nation in environmental and climate action. We’re continuing our leadership with this new initiative that will play an essential role in the stewardship and conservation of our natural resources.”

Massachusetts is required to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As part of the Clean Energy and Climate Plan (CECP) for 2050, the state established the land conservation goals of protecting 30 percent in 2030 and 40 percent in 2050. The “Forests as Climate Solutions” initiative will accelerate progress toward this goal, supported by additional funding to be outlined in the coming weeks by the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

The initiative will:

Develop climate-oriented forestry practices for state lands that increase carbon storage and resilience to climate change. EEA will convene a committee of scientific experts and solicit public input to guide development of climate-oriented management guidelines, evaluating and building on the existing science-based practices currently in place;

o Conduct this review over a six-month period, during which no new state timber harvesting contracts will be signed, pausing the process to allow for a review of current best practices; and,

o Implement new climate-centered guidelines by the end of the year that are informed by the latest science, complementing other best practices for habitat and watershed management. Adoption of the guidelines by private landowners will also be encouraged.