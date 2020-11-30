State education commissioner suggests take-home MCAS test

BOSTON (WWLP) – A lot of kids are doing remote learning this year and that’s why the Education Commissioner is considering a take home MCAS test, but that option isn’t sitting well with many of the state’s educators.

According to Commissioner Jeff Riley, the MCAS test is an important tool for gauging the pandemic’s effects on student learning. He believes that the test should still be administered despite multiple requests from teachers unions to cancel it.

“This is actually absurd. So, we don’t support administering MCAS at home or at school this year, we are joined by a growing number of parents, school committees and even legislators believe the right thing to do is to cancel MCAS this year,” Merrie Najimy told 22News.

The take home MCAS format hasn’t been approved, but Secretary of Education James Piser believes it is still important to administer the test this year.

However, education officials have acknowledged the burden it could place on parents and teachers, that’s why they sent a request to the federal government to wave certain test requirements.

They’re hoping for some clear answers from the new administration.