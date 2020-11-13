State employees targeted with gift card scam

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration’s secretary of technology services and security warned Thursday that state employees are being targeted by an email phishing and text message “smishing” campaign in which the scammer tries to pass themselves off as a Massachusetts government leader.

The COVID-19 pandemic has blurred the lines between home and work, and employees have increasingly relied on their own technology and internet connections to carry out their jobs — and that has presented new opportunities for hackers and fraudsters.

In a notice Wednesday, Secretary Curt Wood said the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security has recently noticed “a rise in malicious cyber attacks, specifically aggressive phishing campaigns over e-mail and texts.”

Wood said malicious actors created email addresses “designed to impersonate Commonwealth Leadership” and then deployed “social engineering tactics” to create a sense of urgency around a request for the target to buy a gift card.

In one example Wood shared, the fraudster texted that they were “so tied in an important teleconference meeting” and unable to speak on the phone before saying they needed the target’s help with “an iTunes gift card at any available grocery store.”

The person said they would reimburse the target after the meeting ended, but said, “I need to send the cards to someone and I need to get them sent now.” “If you receive an e-mail or a text message requesting you to purchase a gift card, to pay by gift card, or to wire money — for any reason — that’s a sure sign of scam,” Wood said. “Any correspondence, whether e-mail or SMS-based, imploring (or even threatening) the need for an immediate response, should be treated with healthy skepticism.”

Wood said state employees should pay attention to things like typos, having an external email address as the sender or reply-to address, and whether the purported sender is someone who would typically communicate in that way.

Everyone should be wary of attachments and links in emails, he said. From the end of February through late March, as the pandemic really ramped up in the Northeast, COVID-19-related phishing attacks increased 667 percent, cybersecurity company Barracuda recently found.

That spike led the FBI to warn of pandemic-related phishing attacks and fake emails purporting to be from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.