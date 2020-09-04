State health officials to enforce gathering limits over Labor Day weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and elected officials are urging everyone to remain vigilant as they enjoy the holiday.

This weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and it’s typically celebrated with backyard bbq’s and large cookouts, but if you plan on participating in an event like that there are a few things to keep in mind.

The current restriction on indoor gatherings is 25 people. As for outdoor gatherings, the state set the limit at 50 people per event. A major cause of community spread in cities and towns across the Commonwealth is from small informal parties where people aren’t following public health guidelines.

“Gatherings, unsupervised, unofficial, people being familiar with people they’re familiar with play a major role in the spread of COVID generally in communities around the Commonwealth,” Baker said.

If you plan on attending a gathering this labor day weekend you are urged to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and maintain good hygiene.

The Governor expressed his frustration with the pandemic and even empathized with having to follow these restrictions, but he said all of our cooperation is necessary to save lives and fight back against the virus.