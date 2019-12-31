State health professionals fighting for more resources to help drug addicts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Under the newly proposed plan, centers would be set up for addicts to go to after they use to inject or ingest drugs.

These facilities, which are being referred to as “medical observation and monitoring services” would be staffed with medical professionals.

Unlike safe consumption sites, people will not be allowed to use drugs inside these centers. Staff will only be able to check their vital signs, administer oxygen, and provide the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Clients can choose to remain anonymous throughout the entire process, and long term recovery counseling will be made available to anyone who wants it.

As of right now, a location has not been set for any of these centers, but DPH is working to set up five facilities total, in an attempt to make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to do so.