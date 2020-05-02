State House: COVID-19 update in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Another nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases were tallied in Massachusetts on Saturday, while state health officials reported a fifth straight day of declining hospitalization numbers.

The Department of Public Health reported 1,952 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload in the state to 66,263. Around 5 percent of those people, or 3,601, are hospitalized, down from 3,716 in Friday’s report.

The 130 new deaths reported Saturday bring the COVID-19 fatality count to 3,846, 59 percent of which were in long-term care facilities.

With 9,358 new tests reported Saturday, the total number of tests conducted is now closing in on 300,000 — a milestone that, when reached, will account for just over 4 percent of the state population.

Gov. Charlie Baker did not hold a media briefing on Saturday. On Friday, he announced a new order requiring people to wear masks in stores, on public transit and in taxis, and in indoor and outdoor public spaces where they can’t stay six feet away from others. The order takes effect Wednesday. Municipal officials in Boston and Revere on Saturday highlighted ways their residents can make or obtain masks.

“It’s a big change, I think, for many people, but I’m hoping we get to the point where, as we move down the road here, I’m hoping we get to the point where it becomes the norm, because it should be,” Baker said on Friday.

Grab-and-Go Masks in Revere:

Revere residents will be able to walk or drive up to the Rumney Marsh Academy on Tuesday, the day before Gov. Charlie Baker’s face-covering order takes effect, and pick up a reusable cloth mask sewn by volunteers from Moroccan American Connections in Revere. The non-profit organization has provided the city with 2,500 cloth masks so far and has a new goal of producing 1,000 masks per week going forward. According to the city officials, 1,185 people in Revere have tested positive for COVID-19, including 297 who have since recovered and 40 who have died. The most recent municipal-level breakdown from the state Department of Health showed that Revere had the seventh-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the state, after Chelsea, Brockton, Everett, Lynn, Randolph and Lawrence.

Zero Cases at Assisted Living Facility:

Friday brought a small dose of positive news from within the long-term care industry, where COVID-19 has spread in recent weeks among residents and staff. New Horizons at Marlborough, an assisted living facility, reported that 159 residents and 149 staff members were tested by National Guard members on Monday and the results, received late Thursday, were all negative. The average resident age at the facility is 87. The testing was overseen by Army Major Ryan Lee, a dental officer providing medical supervision and quality control for testing throughout the state, according to New Horizons. “While these results represent a snapshot in time amid a very fluid situation, and perhaps an element of luck, we are extremely encouraged that the COVID-19 tests were all negative and wish for continued good health for our community,” said Andrew Eick, vice president and executive director of New Horizons at Marlborough. New Horizons is owned by the Woburn-based, non-profit Cummings Foundation. State public health officials have so far reported 2,819 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities, and more than 12,500 confirmed cases.

ACLU, Kennedy Seek Probe of Bristol Jail Incident:

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is calling for an independent investigation into a Friday night incident at the Bristol County House of Correction. The ACLU also asked for Gov. Charlie Baker to “use his executive powers to establish safe, humane, and transparent protocols to make universal testing available for all jails, prisons, and ICE detention facilities throughout the state.” In a statement Friday night, Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s office said a group of about 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees “refused to get tested for COVID-19, then when notified they were required to be tested because of reporting symptoms, rushed violently at Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson and corrections officers, barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and trashed the entire unit.” Three detainees were taken to the hospital after and are expected to be fine, Hodgson’s office said. The advocacy group The FANG Collective said the detainees, worried about transmission risks and concerned they’d be sent to solitary confinement, asked to be tested in their own unit and that request “resulted in a violent assault by correctional officers, including the use of pepper spray.” On Twitter, Congressman Joe Kennedy III said he was monitoring the treatment of detainees. Kennedy also called for an investigation and “the release of surveillance footage to ascertain exactly what happened and ensure accountability.”

Contact Tracing Updates Coming Soon:

Gov. Charlie Baker faced some questions at Friday afternoon’s press conference about COVID-19 contact tracing, and responded by saying the administration will have more to say in the coming days. Asked about how many cases contact tracers have been able to review, Baker said, “We’ll be back here probably next week to talk a little more detail around contact tracing and I’d rather wait until then so we can give you kind of a full-blown update on where all of it is.” Baker was also asked about consumer safeguards to protect people against scammers who may try to pose as contact tracers to try to obtain personal information from people. “That’s another thing that we will talk about when we see you guys next week but it’s something that we’re absolutely aware of,” the governor said.

Walsh Pitches “Greenovate” in Mask Video: Massachusetts residents have just a few days to make sure they have masks to wear in public places where they they are unable to practice social distancing. So Boston Mayor Martin Walsh on Saturday offered a short video tutorial for people who don’t yet have masks and may need to make them. “I’m doing something completely different today,” the mayor says to start the video. A vocal face mask advocate, the mayor then cuts up a “Greenovate Boston” T-shirt, folds it, and uses two elastics to quickly make his mask. “You can take any T-shirt,” the mayor says at the end of the video. “And if you want to mark it, Greenovate City of Boston, we’d love you to do that. Or anything else you might have.” Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order Friday mandating masks in public, when people are not able to socially distance, beginning Wednesday, May 6.