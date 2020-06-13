State House: Covid-19 update in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – A week ago today, Governor Charlie Baker announced that he was ready to move Massachusetts into the second phase of its economic reawakening, which included restaurants opening for outdoor dining and retail stores welcoming limited customers back inside.

And while it still may be too early to tell what the impact will be on infection rates from people returning to some of their familiar routines, the public health data continues to show signs of improvement.

The Department of Public Health reported 336 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including 77 people who tested positive for antibodies to the virus, meaning they had a probable infection at some point.

Another 38 deaths were also reported by DPH, but the seven-day rolling average for positive tests is down to 3.1 percent and hospitalizations continue to decline as patient recoveries outpace new infections requiring in-patient medical care.

“There’s no question in my mind that a cautious and careful reopening based on data is ultimately our best way to ensure that we don’t end up creating a second outbreak,” Baker said on Friday, after touring Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Coming up on Sunday, former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis will join Jon Keller to discuss calls to “defund” the police, the role of Antifa in recent protests, and prospects for police reform. And U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will on “On the Record” on WCVB Ch. 5 to talk with Janet Wu and Ed Harding about race issues surrounding the death of George Floyd, and state and national responses to COVID-19.

DPH Reports 259 New Infections:

Public health officials reported 336 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 259 confirmed infections and 77 patients who tested positive for antibodies for the virus. The death count also climbed by 38 people to total 7,576 residents of Massachusetts who have passed away from the virus since March 20. With 10,160 new tests performed, the rate of positives for the virus continues to fall and is now at 3.1 percent. Hospitalizations also continue to drop with 1,069 patients reported Saturday as hospitalized with COVID-19, after the Department of Public Health reported a decrease of 74 coronavirus patients on Friday. The number of patients in an intensive care unit fell by 27 to 249 in Saturday’s report, and eight fewer patients were reported as intubated for help breathing. There are now 162 COVID-19 patients on respirators.

Public Health Investigation Into Bristol Jail Requested:

Community groups from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are requesting an investigation into the health conditions at the Bristol County jail where advocates claim that “inhumane and unsanitary conditions” have led to the deaths of dozens of inmates over the past 12 years, and have become worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The groups filed a complaint this week with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Dartmouth Board of Health. In their description of the complaint, the organizations said that 31 inmates have died in the facility since 2008 — the most of any jail in Massachusetts — and 34 staff and 32 immigration and state detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Sheriff Hodgson holds people at BCHOC without access to adequate soap, towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other necessary hygienic materials and many have not had regular access to showers,” said Vanesa Suárez, deportation defense organizer at Connecticut Bail Fund. “People in immigration custody have reported blood and feces in their cells, lack of clean clothing, freezing temperatures, broken bathrooms, and denial of access to medical care and prescribed medications.” Hodgson and the Bristol County Sheriff’s office is already under investigation for a physical altercation in May when the sheriff tried to move a group of inmates who didn’t want to be transported to a different facility for COVID-19 testing. The sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Restraining Order Requests Down During Pandemic:

The number of court filings for restraining and harassment protection orders over the past 13 weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen significantly compared to the same time period in 2019, but requests have started to creep back up. The Trial Court compiled data on filings in Boston Municipal and district courts for protection orders. The court found that from the week of March 8 to the week of March 15, when courthouses closed to the public due to the pandemic, the number of protection order filings fell from 751 to 326, but has since climbed slowly and reached 685 the week of May 31. Overall, 6,661 requests for restraining and harassment orders have been made since March 8 compared to 10,069 over the same 13-week period in 2019. “The Trial Court worked quickly to implement a system to continue to provide critical services to victims of domestic and sexual violence while court buildings have been closed to the public,” said Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey. “While the reduction of in-person access to the courts, and quarantining circumstances have reduced the number of applications filed with the court, those numbers are continuing to rise week to week.” The courts are allowing people to request harassment protection orders by calling their local court clerk and filling out the relevant forms by PDF or by providing the information over the telephone. Orders are being sent by mail, and judges are holding hearings over Zoom.

R&D Credits Could Help Recovery, MIT Prof Says:

An MIT economist argues in a new report that states willing to give tax relief for research and development could be successful in “spurring on a part of a larger, eventual recovery.” Scott Stern, an MIT professor, co-authored a new paper that found R&D tax credits had a greater positive impact on the creation of new firms than general investment tax credits because the they tend to go toward innovative start-ups with greater economic growth potential. The paper reported that research and development tax credits led to a 20 percent rise in “high-quality” new firm creation over 10 years, while investment tax credits resulted in a 12 percent drop in high-quality new firm growth over the same time span. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has upended everything. Stern said in a release, “In this particular economic crisis, and public health crisis, we’re going to need to be restoring Main Street in a really important way.” He argued that recovery tools will need to reach all types of companies, including traditional businesses like restaurants and retail stores, and he plans to track new business registrations of all kinds this spring during the pandemic. Stern said research and development tax credits could still help facilitate the growth of companies looking to fill new business needs created by the pandemic. “The R&D tax credit is one of the few innovation policy instruments that at relatively low administrative cost, can make a big difference for spurring innovation and entrepreneurship within a region,” Stern said. “You have to be committed to it. You have got to be patient. But it does pay off.”

Study Highlights Plight of Uninsured Essential Workers:

About 50,000 service workers in New England – people who often interact with the public and have been showing up for work throughout the COVID-19 crisis because their jobs are considered essential – lack health insurance and are at a higher risk of contracting the respiratory disease and facing high costs if they seek care, according to a new study. The new issue brief from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston also concluded that Hispanic and Black individuals are over-represented in essential service jobs, including jobs in the health care, food service and building maintenance sectors. The study determined that 8.8 percent of service workers in frontline non-health care jobs lack health insurance, compared to an uninsured rate of 3.2 percent among essential service workers employed in the health care field. “These workers are at increased risk both of infection and of high out-of-pocket medical expenses if they seek care. Such economic risks may preclude them from accessing necessary care in a timely manner, with negative implications for their health,” Fed researchers wrote. “This brief points to the importance of comprehensive and affordable health coverage for treatment of COVID-19 for essential workers and their families, who are putting their lives on the line every day in order to keep our economy running.” New federal COVID-19 laws offer some relief for costs associated with COVID-19 care, the brief says, but leave the uninsured and those with high-deductible plans exposed to the potential for significant medical treatment costs.

MassACT Plans Springfield to Northampton Protest:

Human rights advocates in western Massachusetts plan a solidarity action and car caravan protest Sunday afternoon to bring attention to COVID-19 issues at Vibra Hospital in Springfield. According to Massachusetts Advocating for Change Together (MassACT), the car caravan will proceed through downtown Northampton and conclude with a rally at the old Northampton State Hospital groups where the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health has an area office. The solidarity action and caravan at Vibra is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the rally expected to run for an hour beginning at 3 p.m. “People with psychiatric diagnoses have long been the subjects of discrimination,” said Sera Davidow, a MassAct member. “It is unacceptable to continue to hold people against their will in a psychiatric facility that is no longer able to even provide the promised treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions, while immeasurably raising people’s risk of catching the illness.” According to MassACT, it is comprised of individuals who are receiving or who have experienced psychiatric services and their allies, including friends, family members, public interest lawyers, and social advocacy-oriented organizations. The group hopes to bring attention to rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths within state-run, contracted and licensed psychiatric facilities, as well as responses to infections at such facilities, which the group says has been “grossly sluggish, weak, and ineffective.”