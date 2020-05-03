State House: Massachusetts sets new testing high for Covid-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The death toll from COVID-19 climbed above 4,000 on Sunday, when the Department of Public Health reported 158 new deaths attributable to the respiratory disease in Massachusetts.

The coronavirus-caused disease has now killed 4,004 people in Massachusetts in about a month and a half. The first COVID-19 death in the state was reported on March 20.

DPH reported 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total since Feb. 1 to 68,087 — which is roughly equal to the population of Framingham.

The 1,824 new cases reported Sunday were the results of 15,652 tests conducted during the 24-hour reporting window. That’s a new single-day high for the state, surpassing the previous record of 14,614 tests set on April 23. About 12 percent of tests conducted came back positive, a positive sign from a data point that Gov. Charlie Baker has said is one his team watches closely.

The governor also keeps a close eye on the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state. After five consecutive days of declining patient counts, the number of people reported as hospitalized Sunday was up by 16 people from Saturday. Though overall hospitalizations were up, the number of patients hospitalized in an intensive care unit decreased Sunday by 17.

Also Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced that seven states, including Massachusetts, had formed a regional consortium to jointly find and secure personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders, ventilators, COVID-19 testing materials and more. Massachusetts is joining forces with New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island in the effort.

Baker has said the state needs to continue to ramp up its testing capacity and that the hunt for PPE will be a constant function of state government for the duration of the pandemic.

“I will never be satisfied that Massachusetts has what it needs with respect to gear generally because one of the biggest lessons I hope that we and others have learned through this whole experience is you have enough gear until you don’t,” he said in mid-April. “And then once you don’t, finding it and acquiring it becomes enormously difficult. … We’re gonna keep chasing all elements of that stuff because I’m honestly never going to be comfortable that we have enough.”

For the second day in a row, Baker did not hold a press availability Sunday. Though his office has been waiting until about 9 a.m. each morning to release the governor’s daily schedule, it’s a safe bet that Baker will be back in front of reporters and cameras on Monday.

Boating During COVID-19:

Warmer weather sends more people to the ocean, and cars and trucks pulling boat trailers are becoming more common on Massachusetts roads. But like just about all other facets of life, there are special guidelines for boating during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The guidelines emphasize social distancing, govern permissible activity at boat ramps, and require that only people from the same household be together on a boat at one time. “No gathering or groups of persons from multiple households will be permitted on boat ramps, docks, piers etc., and all users shall practice strict social distancing,” according to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs guidance, which was dated April 27. “All recreational crafts shall remain a safe distance apart. Tying boats or other crafts together is prohibited.” The guidelines ban for-hire boating while the governor’s stay at home advisory and essential services order is in effect, and stipulate that commercial fishing will continue to be allowed as it’s “an essential part of the food supply chain.”

MA, Six States To Buy PPE Together:

Massachusetts and six other states are banding together to form a regional consortium to jointly find and purchase personal protective equipment, COVID-19 tests, ventilators and other medical equipment, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday. “While the states will continue to partner with the federal government during this global and national public health crisis, they will also work together to identify the entire region’s needs for these products, aggregate demand among the states, reduce costs and stabilize the supply chain,” Cuomo’s office wrote in a press release announcing the joint effort. “The states will also coordinate policies regarding the inventory of PPE each state’s health care infrastructure should have to be prepared for a possible second wave of COVID-19.” Massachusetts is joining forces with New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island in the effort. Cuomo’s office said the states, which are also working together to coordinate re-opening efforts, are also talking about ways they could “collectively explore emerging technologies on an ongoing basis to take advantage of the potential associated with alternative methods of production for existing products and innovation that would lead to more effective and/or less expensive alternatives.” Gov. Baker has repeatedly said the state needs to continue to ramp up its testing capacity and that the hunt for PPE will be a constant function of state government for the duration of the pandemic.

Kennedy Calls for Direct Payments:

There is a “disconnect” between the White House and everyday Americans who are dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to keep themselves and their families healthy, U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III said Sunday. Asked Sunday about reports that the White House plans to pause further stimulus talks, Kennedy said it is important to listen to the concerns of people who are pushing to re-open states’ economies. “They need help. The quest to re-open this country is coming from families that need help, that want to go back to work, that are concerned about making ends meet,” he said during an interview on WCVB’s On The Record. “We need to make sure those concerns are addressed so people can still focus on their health and make sure that we get in front of the spread of this virus.” Kennedy said he’s been calling for a direct payment of $4,000 to every American who earns less than $100,000 a year “so they can afford to pay their bills, pay their credit card bill, their rent, their mortgage.” He said the next federal stimulus package should also include more money for small businesses, the health care sector, and state and municipal governments.

Purgatory Chasm Trail Now One-Way:

Warmer weather is bringing more people outdoors and putting pressure on state parks and recreation officials to ensure social distancing on their properties. The Department of Conservation and Recreation on Friday announced that, effective immediately, it was implementing a one-way trail loop system at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in the Sutton. The agency said it was an effort to “reduce close contact of trail users” and said affected trails would be marked with new signage. The change was just the latest in a growing list of DCR advisories.

Joss Recalls Surge’s Arrival in Brockton:

Gov. Charlie Baker on April 15 declared Massachusetts was “in the surge” of COVID-19 cases, but surges have arrived at different times around the country, and even within states. On Friday, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center CEO Sue Joss recalled a Saturday “about six weeks” – roughly late March – when she realized “the surge was upon us” in Brockton. At the time, she said, the center had seen only a few cases and she was walking her dogs in Borderland State Park in North Easton when the center’s chief medical officer called her and said, “It’s started. It’s here. The surge is here. The lines are out the door.” Joss said she rushed home, called her team, shut down dental and eye services, and began a transition to telehealth services. Appearing with Baker on Friday, Joss recalled initial testing at the cennter produced “just incredible” numbers of positive cases, about 36 percent of those tested. She credited the state and local partners with helping to expand testing. On Monday, a community-wide testing site will open on the grounds of Brockton High School, Joss said, where patients, who must pre-register and be screened before arriving, will be served in two lanes. Organizers hope to conduct 150 tests per day there initially, and ramp that number up to 400.

Baker Thanks the Media:

Health care workers, grocery store employees and first responders have rightfully been singled out for the critical roles they are playing during the COVID-19 crisis. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker thanked another group “for showing up every single day to cover this story.” The media takes its share of criticism, both earned and undeserved, from all corners, but Baker took a moment to recognize reporters who have assembled daily at the State House and elsewhere around the state to deliver constant coverage. “It’s vital that the public have access to accurate and unbiased information about the actions that we’re taking to combat this terrible virus, how people can go about protecting themselves, what’s going on in their own communities, and the significant toll that this virus is taking on our people our economy and our country,” Baker said. “This is a critically important public service that people need and especially need in a time like this, and can rely on. And I want to thank you all of that.”