BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State House has once again changed it’s rules for visitors.

It seems like COVID rules are changing by the day here in Boston but let’s hope that this time the restrictions have been lifted for good. Over the weekend Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifted the city’s vaccination mandate and also removed the mask mandate at indoor settings.

That means the restrictions to get into the State House were lifted as well. Visitors coming into the build will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test at the door. You also no longer have to wear a mask when inside the building.

“I’ve been here over the last two and a half years so it’s nice to have company back,” said Representative Sean Garballey.

Even though the rules for visitors have changed, the rules for lawmakers have not. The Senate still has a vaccination mandate in place for members and for those entering the Senate chamber.

The House side is a little bit more lenient, vaccinations are not required but lawmakers entering the chamber must show a negative test or continue to work from home.