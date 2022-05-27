BOSTON (WWLP) – For the first summer in three years the Massachusetts State House in Boston will be open for free tours.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin met with students visiting the State House Friday to kick off the start of the summer tourist season. The building was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only outdoor tours of the grounds were available. It reopened to visitors in February.

Tours are conducted by the staff of the Secretary’s Tours and Government Education Division and by volunteers trained on the history of the building. To find out more about tour programs and schedule a guided tour, go to the state’s website or call 617-727-3676.