BOSTON (WWLP) – The State House reopened for business after Wednesday’s closure following a fire Tuesday afternoon, throwing off state business and a slate of events that were scheduled.

Emergency alarms within the state house rang around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon warning staff, lawmakers and tourists to evacuate the building as quickly as possible. The two-alarm response resulted in the building being closed for the rest of the day Tuesday and for the entirety of Wednesday, throwing off scheduled state business.

An investigation found that high-voltage wires that feed into the sub-basement of the State House caught fire. State Police confirmed there was no evidence showing this was anything but an accident. No injuries were reported.

“There will have to be additional remedial work from Eversource to correct the problems that were detected and caused the fire, we have resumed full operations today,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances, it’s over, let’s move on.”

The fire interrupted hearings on a host of bills, meetings, and events Tuesday afternoon. The House was holding the second day of a closed-door briefing for House members Tuesday on the latest gun bill, which they want to act on as soon as possible. The House also had a potential formal session on the schedule for today but Both the House and Senate wrapped Thursday in informal sessions.

The state is also still without its annual budget, which should have been in place on July 1st. Neither the House nor Senate plans to meet tomorrow to make up for lost time.

The day’s closure also canceled a meeting of the big three, the Governor, Speaker, and Senate President, who have not met in person since June 12th. That meeting has yet to be rescheduled.