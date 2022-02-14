BOSTON (WWLP) – After more than 700 days of being shut down, the Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public next week.

For over a year now, state leaders have been pressured by the public to reopen the State House. They decided to keep the doors of the beautiful gold domed building closed as a way to keep lawmakers safe. However, that will soon change.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced Monday that they will be opening up the State House doors once again and making sure it’s done safely is their top priority.

There are so many beautiful sights at the State House including Memorial Hall, which features flags that date all the way back to the Civil War. Visitors that are unvaccinated will be able to show a negative test at the door, as long as the test is from no more than one day before entry.

The building was shut down back in March of 2020 and for months Massachusetts was the only state to keep their capitol closed. Lawmakers say their look forward to attending events in person and meeting with their constituents.