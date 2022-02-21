BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State House will officially reopen to the public Tuesday, February 22nd.

After more than 700 days, visitors will be able to roam the halls of the State House once again but only if they can show their vaccine cards or a negative test at the door.

State leaders say they’re excited to have visitors back in the building but they are asking that people respect those that are working inside. Legislative hearings will remain virtual for the time being but now that the State House is open, residents will be able to stop by and visit with their State Representatives & Senators.

Masks must be worn at all times in the State House, and you do have to go through a metal detector to get into the building.