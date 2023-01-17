BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–After five and a half years, the State House’s first-ever security chief is moving on. Director of State House Security Adam Elias confirmed that Friday, Feb. 3 will be his final day in that post.

When the position was created within the Bureau of the State House in 2017, it was laid out as a tripartite appointment — Elias answered jointly to the governor, House speaker, and Senate president.

Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday that she was “certainly sad” to see him go, but “will always be grateful for his partnership and outstanding work.” She called his efforts “transformational” and said he “worked with us to create both big and small changes to modernize this historic building to better protect the people within it.”

“Adam’s ability to work with the Governor’s office and Legislature, as well as his sensitivity to the idea that people are at the center of the work he carried out, was always greatly appreciated by me. His calm approach will be missed, but I wish him the very best in his next endeavor,” Spilka said.

Elias was previously the Mass. Convention Center Authority’s public safety director. He took a small pay cut when he moved to his State House job, though his salary in the ensuing years has kept on a steady rise and the position currently pays $124,343, according to the comptroller’s public database. He also worked as Faneuil Hall Marketplace’s public safety director, according to his LinkedIn profile, and holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Merrimack College and a master’s in crime and justice studies from Suffolk University.

As he settled into the State House role, Elias updated some protocols to bring the facility in line with other government office buildings, such as moving the building’s closing time from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

He also worked on security developments including the recent upgrades to the Gen. Hooker Entrance, the rollout of a State House emergency notification system, and updates to the building’s emergency plan following the January 2020 attack at the federal capitol in Washington. As a liaison to law enforcement agencies, Elias played a role in the development of the State Police’s State House Protection Section.

In another recent security transition, Chief Meghan Caine of the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s State House Rangers departed the building Jan. 11 after two years in that role.

The park rangers are the primary security officers at the State House, responsible for guarding entries and screening members of the public who visit the building.

Capt. Mark Dowd took over Jan. 12 as acting chief, according to DCR. His face will be familiar to many in the building, as he previously led the State House Rangers before Caine’s arrival.