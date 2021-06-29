State House tours are back, but external only

Secretary William Galvin said some of the issues he intends to look at will be whether to shorten the timeline for mail-in voting in future elections, and whether it should be used in municipal elections, or made a local option. (Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The State House Tours Division is about to be open for business, even though the State House itself remains indefinitely closed to the public.

Secretary of State William Galvin, who oversees tour events for the 223-year-old seat of state government, announced Tuesday that he plans to welcome visitors for exterior-only educational outings starting this week. Galvin’s State House Tours Division will begin offering the outdoor tours on July 1, when HarborFest kicks off, and will continue the practice “until it is reopened to the public,” the secretary’s office said.

Civic-minded visitors and vacationers will be able to view the Golden Dome from afar and statues on the grounds but will remain unable to enter the building and see where elected officials conduct their work. While most other venues have reopened, legislative and executive branch leaders appear to be struggling with a plan to reopen the State House.

Galvin says he is pressing ahead to offer at least something to the “influx of tourists” his office expects for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Freedom Trail walkers this week will also find tour guides distributing American flags at the State House’s Ashburton Park entrance, Galvin said.

The Brighton Democrat will host a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday outside the State House’s General Hooker Entrance to discuss his tourism plans.