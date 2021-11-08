State issues school resource guide on dealing with hate crimes

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has issued a School Resource Guide to help schools in creating hate crime policy.

The Baker-Polito Administration’s Task Force on Hate Crimes says the guide provides model policies and best practices that foster safe and inclusive learning environments for all students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators.

Click to read School Hate Crime Resource Guide.

The School Resource Guide was developed by a team of researchers from Northeastern University, American University, and the Anti-Defamation League of New England. The researchers reviewed materials from more than 60 organizations and conducted interviews with key stakeholders from the Task Force, the Executive Office of Public Safety (EOPSS), and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The research team engaged a diverse set of experts including police, school administrators, teachers, prosecutors, and representatives from the legal rights and civil liberties community.

The Administration is also making available $400,000 in grant funding for local school districts to support the development and implementation of anti-hate crimes programming, which will be administrated by DESE, in coordination with EOPSS, to prevent hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents in public schools. The grant application will soon be available to school districts who can apply for up to $50,000 to fund education, professional development, prevention, and community outreach to reduce crimes motivated by race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and disability.

The Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes is tasked with encouraging effective coordination in the awareness, prevention, investigation, and prosecution of hate crimes throughout the Commonwealth. It was created in 1991 by Governor Bill Weld in conjunction with the Hate Crimes Report Act and then was formalized in 1997 through Executive Order 401 by Governor Paul Cellucci. In 2021, Governor Baker signed legislation that will ultimately transition the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes into a new statutory Hate Crimes Task Force under Section 221 of Chapter 6 of the General Laws.