State launches back-to-school site

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is launching a new public service campaign to remind parents, students, and teachers, to do what they can to keep each other safe as in-classroom learning resumes in some towns in Massachusetts.

“We can return to school safely, if we all do our part,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.

At www.mass.gov/backtoschool, state officials will provide information on back-to-school safety guidelines and link to various resources.

“We’ll give families information about why doctors say most communities in Massachusetts are ready to return to school safely, what schools are doing to promote safety and mitigate risks, and how to stay connected to accurate information on reopening and COVID-19,” Baker said.