State lawmaker proposes “Vape Buy Back” to cut down on teen vaping

BOSTON (WWLP) – One state lawmaker has proposed a new idea to cut down on teen vaping.

State representative Paul Brodeur announced that he wants to hold a “Vape Buy Back” program where confiscated vaping devices could bring in more money for Massachusetts schools.

His new initiative aims to encourage e-cigarette manufacturers to buy back vaping products that were confiscated by school districts across the Commonwealth.

The elected official from Melrose broke down his plan saying,

“The Buy Back program is simple: Schools collect confiscated vaping devices, send them back to their original manufacturer, and then receive a check from the manufacturer for the retail value of the products.” State Representative Paul Brodeur

Vape manufacturers say that they want to prevent youths from using their products so Representative Brodeur believes that their participation in the Buy Back program, would send a clear message that they are not interested in the profiting from selling their products to teens.

With the money collected from the Buy Back program, Rep. Brodeur said schools can use those funds vaping prevention, enforcement, and education.