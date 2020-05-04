State lawmakers at odds over holding virtual sessions

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, there’s a lot of infighting in the state legislature which is preventing them from passing certain bills.

Massachusetts is one of seven states where the legislature has continued to meet during the pandemic. The problem now, is how to hold formal sessions virtually.

Last week, Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo sent an email to Democratic lawmakers about new rules for these sessions. Those rules control how bills are heard, how long someone can speak for and how to vote.

That email caused some friction with minority leader Brad Jones who felt that the process needed to be more transparent.

Last week, the House didn’t meet because the Democrats and Republican in leadership couldn’t agree on the rules. But a statement from Speaker DeLeo released on Monday says they’ve passed a temporary order and hope to try another virtual session very soon.