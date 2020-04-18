State lawmakers calling for changes to COVID-19 crisis care standards

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s some concern on Beacon Hill about how the state is divvying up resources to people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on the Baker administration to change the guidance they gave on COVID-19 crisis care standards. They believe this move will help communities of color get the care they need if they catch the virus.

On April 7, Governor Charlie Baker issued guidance to hospitals on what to do if facilities encounter a shortage of equipment, staff or beds.

The recommendations, called “Crisis Care Standards” are voluntary but they recommend that providers focus on maximizing the number of life-years saved, not simply trying to save the most lives.

A letter from House Speaker Robert Deleo and Senate President Karen Spilka stated, “Race, gender, ethnicity, disability or incarceration status should have no bearing on the determination process.”

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez has also spoken out in support of changing the guidance.

He said communities of color should be treated equitably during this crisis, despite having a higher number of health disparities.