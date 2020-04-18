Breaking News
Investigation underway after shooting in College Street area of Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing 9PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

State lawmakers calling for changes to COVID-19 crisis care standards

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s some concern on Beacon Hill about how the state is divvying up resources to people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on the Baker administration to change the guidance they gave on COVID-19 crisis care standards. They believe this move will help communities of color get the care they need if they catch the virus.

On April 7, Governor Charlie Baker issued guidance to hospitals on what to do if facilities encounter a shortage of equipment, staff or beds.

The recommendations, called “Crisis Care Standards” are voluntary but they recommend that providers focus on maximizing the number of life-years saved, not simply trying to save the most lives.

A letter from House Speaker Robert Deleo and Senate President Karen Spilka stated, “Race, gender, ethnicity, disability or incarceration status should have no bearing on the determination process.”

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez has also spoken out in support of changing the guidance.

He said communities of color should be treated equitably during this crisis, despite having a higher number of health disparities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today