State lawmakers consider alternative voting methods for upcoming elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers right now want to do everything they can to protect public health, and that includes not having a large group of people gather at the polls, so many of them want to implement a vote-by-mail system for our upcoming elections.

States across the country are all facing similar issues around voting. Whether it’s for local, state or national elections, the question of how to protect the democratic process remains on everyone’s mind.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds has suggested that Massachusetts move to a vote-by-mail system, something he says would be the safest and most appropriate way for residents to cast their ballots.

“People say that the rates of participation start to increase and people who are participating in these systems say that they like it because it gives them a chance to sit down with the ballot and do some research,” Sen. Hinds explained, “and they become a more educated voter as well.”

There is some concern however around unenrolled voters.

Lawmakers have proposed that they fill out a request form to have either a Democrat or Republican ballot sent to them.

Or the state could send both ballots and have one mailed back, but that could increase the risk of election tampering.

Right now the state primary is scheduled for September 1st, and the general election for November 3rd.

Lawmakers still have not made a decision as to how voting will actually happen on that day.