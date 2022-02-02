State lawmakers consider bringing Cannabis Cafés to Massachusetts

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are taking action to bring Cannabis Cafe’s to Massachusetts.

Instead of going to the bar you soon could potentially go to a cannabis café, because the state is considering a bill that would establish cannabis cafe’s.

Back in 2018 the cannabis control commission started a pilot program where select cities and towns would set up what are known as a ‘cannabis café’.

At these locations anyone 21 and older would be allowed to purchase and consume marijuana related products on the premises.

The problem with the CCC’s program, was that in the fine print, it stated that these cities and towns needed the state’s approval first.

On Monday lawmakers took action to cut some of that red tape and allow the pilot program to move forward. The bill includes language that would allow residents to weigh in on matters before the cafe’s are set up in their area.

There are no current plans for a cannabis café in Springfield, but if a company wanted one residents would get a say.